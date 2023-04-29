Trump’s official website tries to discredit rape accuser Jean Carroll, claims she’s a sexual harasser: Report

On Friday, soon after the first-day testimonies in the Donald Trump vs E Jean Carroll civil rape trial ended, the former US president’s official website reportedly tried to discredit the rape accuser columnist.

According to a report in rawstory.com, an article by far-right blogger Jim Hoft, which claims to provide evidence that Carroll was never raped and instead accuses her of being a sexual harasser, was linked on Trump’s presidential campaign website.

Allegedly, the link was posted under the header: “ICYMI: ‘Trump Rape Accuser Admitted to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes — Told Him He Was Her Future Husband’.”

The post and the article it was linked to are now missing from the Donald J Trump website. It could have been removed owing to a warning Trump’s lawyer received from a judge for the ex-president’s sensational posts on his social media website, Truth Social.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of the US District Court had cautioned Trump’s legal team over the former president’s social media remarks regarding the case. He warned them that additional statements could create “a new source of potential liability” for the businessman.

While the link for Hoft’s writing may have been removed from Trump’s website, the article itself is still available to the public.

In the article for “Gateway Pundit,” Hoft claims that Carroll, in an interview with Vanity Fair, admitted that she was never raped.

Citing the interview, he writes, “Back in June 2019, E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following her accusations against Trump. The article paints Carroll as a complete lunatic who painted her trees outside her log cabin and travelled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, who she left back at home.”

“E. Jean Carroll admits in the interview that Donald Trump did not ‘rape’ her because she did not want to identify as a victim. The woman is conflicted,” he adds.

In his argument, he also references an article from the Daily Mail in 2019, where Carroll was quoted as stating that she had sexually harassed former Fox News CEO, Roger Ailes, who himself was accused of misconduct by several women.

According to the article, Carroll reportedly admitted, “Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance. I call him the pearl of his sex. Right on the air.” She also allegedly revealed that she would “roll up my trouser legs. I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg,” and ask Ailes to twirl for her while referring to him as her “future husband.”

In the civil rape trial, Carroll has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan, during the mid-1990s.

