Donald Trump's 'deal of the century': Israel's peace deal with 4 countries

Donald Trump has been busy in the last few months of his presidency. On Thursday the US president announced that Morocco has become the latest country in the Middle East to agree to normalise relations with Israel with this, Morocco becomes the fourth country in the past four months to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

The others were the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan - all four deals were engineered by the US.



Trump had promised a peace deal four years ago, and three months ago, he delivered it, just before the US election as the UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic ties with Israel. It was a seismic shift in West Asian politics. The deal was called "Abraham accords".

Now, as Trump prepares to leave office, more countries are signing the deal. The latest is Morocco - another Arab nation making peace with Israel.

However, the road was uphill to enable the deal as America had to change its policy towards Morocco with Morocco's claim over the Western Sahara which is a former Spanish colony. It has been controlled by Morocco for the last forty years.

No country recognizes Morocco's sovereignty over the region, however, now America does that's how important the peace deal was for Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost no time in thanking him.

"I've always believed that this historic day would come, I've always worked for it. I want to first thank President Trump for his extraordinary efforts to expand peace, to bring peace to Israel and the peoples of the Middle East," Netanyahu said.

"President Trump, the people of Israel and the state of Israel will be forever indebted to you for your magnificent efforts on our behalf. I want to thank, too, the king of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, for taking this historic decision to bring a historic peace between us," the Israeli PM added.

Trump may not have won a second term in office but he leaves as one of America's most embattled presidents, however, this is a foreign policy win like no other. Donald Trump has accomplished what his predecessors promised, tried and failed at - he got the peace deal that they couldn't.

Under Trump, Israel has normalised ties with four Arab nations. For the last seven decades, most Arab countries have boycotted Israel over its dispute with Palestine. Now that has changed as other nations are expected to sign similar deals.

They have Saudi Arabia's blessing but Riyadh itself isn't ready to sign on the dotted line, just yet. Donald Trump's efforts have a big role to play in this shift. The shifting sands of Arab politics have done the rest. The Gulf states and Israel have now found a common enemy in Iran.

Palestine has been relegated to the back burner. Sunni Arabs and Jews are now allies with Shia Iran threatening both and Donald Trump claiming credit for delivering what he calls the deal of the century.

