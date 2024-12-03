Washington, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 2) issued a stern warning against Hamas, stating that if the Palestinian militants do not release the hostages by the time he takes office, the group must be ready to face dire consequences.

Advertisment

"If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Advertisment

This comes after US President Joe Biden's administration failed to secure a deal that would end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas In Gaza and also release the hostages that were taken captive by the militant group on October 7, 2023.

Also read: US President-elect Trump to attend Notre Dame’s grand reopening in Paris

Biden slams 'Hamas' campaign of cruelty'

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Biden expressed deep sorrow and anger on Monday (Dec 2) following Israel's confirmation that the body of a soldier killed during Hamas' October 7 attack last year — an American citizen — was held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement, Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" to hear that Hamas has "apparently been holding" Israeli tank commander Captain Omer Maxim Neutra's body "since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack on October 7".

"To all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong," vowed Biden.

Taking to X, Biden wrote: "Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen".

(With inputs from agencies)