Donald Trump turns the tables, countersues E. Jean Carroll for false rape allegations

Turning the tables, former US president Donald Trump is now countersuing journalist E. Jean Carroll for defamation, alleging she falsely accused him of rape after a grand jury found that he sexually abused her.

Previously, Carroll claimed that Trump had raped her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in the spring of 1996. Although the jury reached a unanimous decision regarding the defamation and sexual abuse, it did not agree with Carroll’s allegation that the former president raped her.

Consequently, Trump filed a new case and is now seeking a retraction as well as unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. According to the former president's claims, Tuesday's filing relates to comments made by Carroll on CNN after an earlier court verdict.

Quizzed about what was going through her mind when the jury said they were not convinced that Trump raped her, Carroll said, “Well, I just immediately (said) in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”

Carroll added that when she shook hands with Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina, she told him, “He did it. And you know it.”

After the filing of the case, a lawyer representing Carroll said the case was "nothing more than his [Trump's] latest effort to delay accountability" for the verdict on 9 May.

The Republican leader filing the lawsuit comes over a fortnight after a federal court in New York set the date for a second defamation trial against him.

Notably, Carroll, who received $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages last month, filed another case after Trump's tirade against her at a CNN town hall. A day after a nine-member jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming the Elle magazine writer, he called her a 'whack job'.

He added that Carroll was telling a "made-up story" and that he didn't know her, which according to Carroll's lawyers, comes under the category of further "defamatory statements".

"Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," the complaint reads.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," it added.

The trial will begin on 15 January 2024 and Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages this time. The timing is critical as 2024 is when the US goes into presidential polls and Trump's election campaign might be in full swing by then.

(With inputs from agencies)