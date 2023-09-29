Donald Trump sues former British spy for over controversial Steele dossier linking him to Russia

Former US president Donald Trump, who is mired in a string of litigations, has sued a former British spy and his intelligence firm in a UK court.

The case has been filed against Orbis Business Intelligence and its founder Christopher Steele—who had claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “supported and directed” an operation to “cultivate” Trump as a presidential candidate for “at least five years”.

The hearing will begin on October 16 and will last for two days, the court order published on Thursday (Sept 28) stated, according to PA news agency.

No other details of the case have been made available except that Trump has brought a data protection claim against Steele, who was the head of the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk.

Hearing to begin on Oct 16

It is understood that the Republican presidential candidate would not attend the hearing.

Steele was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which was leaked to BuzzFeed in 2017 alleging links between Trump and the Russian security service, the FSB.

The dossier claimed that Trump was compromised by the FSB, and also alleged that the Russians may have held compromising information over Trump in the form of videos showing him engaged in salacious activity in a Moscow hotel.

Trump has denied the claims.

Steele dossier

According to reports, Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by Washington DC strategic group Fusion GPS to gather information on Trump, which many believed was commissioned by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

In 2019, Steele during his deposition said that his findings were for the benefit of private clients, not media organisations, according to CNN.

Steele and his Orbis Business Intelligence were previously sued for libel by Russian national Aleksej Gubarev over the publication of the dossier, claiming they were legally responsible for BuzzFeed publishing the dossier.

However, in a judgment in October 2020, Justice Warby dismissed the claim.

Michael Cohen, the attorney of Trump at that time, also sued BuzzFeed over its failure to verify findings in the “fake” report.

He later dropped that defamation suit in April 2018 when he became the target of an FBI investigation involving questionable dealings with Trump.

