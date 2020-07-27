Donald Trump slams Ronald Reagan foundation over fundraising coins

US President Donald Trump on Sunday launched an attack on former American President Reagan's Presidential foundation. This happened after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation asked Trump and the Republican party to stop fundraising off the 40th president’s name.

Trump took to Twitter and said: "So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation." Linking Reagan to a mortal media enemy. He also retweeted Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, who said that "Frederick J Ryan Jr, who chairs the Reagan foundation board, is also publisher and chief executive of the Washington Post".

So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

According to Washington Post's column, Reagan Foundation "has demanded that Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) quit raising campaign money by using Ronald Reagan's name and likeness." This column was published on Saturday.

The complaint was about an email sent on July 19. It was from "Donal J Trump" and was titled "Ronald Regan and yours truly". The mail asked for a donation of $45 or more a "limited edition" set of two "iconic" gold-coloured coins, one showing Reagan and the other showed Trump.

"The coins were mounted with a 1987 photograph of Reagan and Trump shaking hands in a White House receiving line – the type of fleeting contact that presidents have with thousands of people a year," as per Washington Post's report. The email was sent to a certain list of people that included reporters it also said: “This offer is NOT available to the general public, so please, do NOT share this email with anyone.”

According to the Post, the RNC has agreed to stop, however, the coins remain available. The Post declined to comment on its connection with Ryan Jr.

Donald Trump's scathing attacks on the former Republican presidents has become a common thing now. First, he hit out at George W Bush for failing to support him during impeachment and on various issues like 9/11 and now, he hit out at former Republican Ronald Reagan's foundation. Trump considers himself to be the best Republican President after Abraham Lincoln.