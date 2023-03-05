Donald Trump says world is heading towards 'World War III' which only he can prevent

Dramatically raising the stakes of the 2024 United States Presidential elections Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he's the only candidate capable of saving America from "warmonger" Democrats and the "zealots and fools" of the mainstream Republican party. Addressing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, the former president further reiterated his previous claim that the world may be heading towards "World War III."

He claimed, "before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly."

Watch | US: Donald J Trump dominates CPAC event 2023

"I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III."

As per him, thanks to the "great relationship" he shares with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President will listen to him, and the settlement "will take me no longer than one day."

Invoking the mental image of a nation on its knees, Trump, as per AFP, told the conference that American citizens were "in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hate it and want to absolutely destroy it."

Voters, according to him, were tired of "entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians" and supporters of "endless foreign wars."

The 2023 edition of the conference drew a smaller crowd than usual but Trump's case for a second term was met with a packed room and chants of "four more years, four more years!"

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution," said Trump.

The politician has reportedly won the convention's unofficial poll of potential Republican leaders with 62 per cent of the vote, while with a much less 20 per cent DeSantis stood second.

(With inputs from agencies)

