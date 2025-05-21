US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 20) unveiled key details about his plan for a "Golden Dome" missile shield system to protect America against attacks.

Announcing the "Golden Dome" system, Trump said that during his campaign, he "promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield".

"Today I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system."

Here's everything we know about Trump's Golden Dome

What is the Golden Dome?

Trump's Golden Dome is a missile shield system. As per the US president, once fully constructed, it would protect the nation from missiles launched from space and land.

"Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space," Trump said.

"This is very important for the success and even survival of our country," he added.

The Republican leader said that the Golden Dome has more expansive goals, and would "deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors."

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the system would protect "the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear."

When will the Golden Dome be launched, and how much will it cost?

The Golden Dome missile shield system, as per Trump's announcement, would cost a whopping $175 billion. However, as per the Congressional Budget Office estimates, the cost of the space-based interceptors could come to between $161 billion and $542 billion over 20 years.

On Tuesday, Trump announced $25 billion in initial funding for the defence system. According to Tuesday's announcement, the anti-missile system should be operational in about three years.

What is the need for the Golden Dome?

As per an AFP report, the United States faces various missile threats from its adversaries.

The 2022 Missile Defence Review especially warned of growing threats from Russia and China. While Beijing is quickly catching up to Washington in ballistic and hypersonic missile technology, Moscow, as per the document, has been modernising its intercontinental-range missile systems and developing advanced precision strike missiles.

As per the report, the US also faces a growing threat from drones — which played a key role in the recent India-Pakistan tensions and the ongoing Ukraine war. Additionally, it warned of the danger of ballistic missiles from North Korea and Iran, as well as rocket and missile threats from non-state actors.

Is there any connection between Trump's Golden Dome and Israel's Iron Dome?

The name "Golden Dome" is inspired by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system that was launched in 2011. Since it went into operation, the Iron Dome has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets and other projectiles.

China and Russia slam the Golden Dome

A day after Trump's announcement, China warned the US president that the "Golden Dome" missile shield system "undermines global stability" and urged the US to abandon its deployment.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular news briefing said that the missile shield system "undermines global strategic balance and stability. China expresses serious concern over this. We urge the United States to abandon the development and deployment of a global missile defence system as soon as possible."

Previously, Russia also slammed the concept and warned that it risked turning space into a battlefield.

Golden Dome "explicitly provides for a significant strengthening of the arsenal for conducting combat operations in space," said the Kremlin in a statement.