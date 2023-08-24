Donald Trump replaces his top lawyer hours before planned surrender in election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump has replaced his top lawyer who led his defence in Georgia hours before his planned surrender in the election subversion case.

Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney whose website profile describes him as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defence”, will now be the leading attorney for Trump replacing Drew Findling.

Sadow to now represent Trump

On Thursday (Aug 24) morning, Sadow filed a formal notice of appearance before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, notifying that he would represent Trump in the election subversion case.

It is unknown what prompted the former president to abruptly change his attorney just hours ahead of his planned surrender, but a source close to Trump told CNN said that Sadow was chosen just because he is the “best criminal defence attorney in Georgia.”

The source further said that the change was not a result of Findling’s performance.

Trump’s other Georgia attorney, Jennifer Little, is expected to stay on the legal team and work with Sadow.

Gravitas: Donald Trump indicted in 4th case | Will this hamper Trump's Presidential bid?

Following the confirmation of his appointment, Sadow in a statement said, “I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”

“We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

Trump to surrender

The latest development comes as the former president is expected to turn himself in at a Fulton county jail on Thursday night.

Announcing his plans in a post on Truth social, Trump said, “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,”

The former president is expected to be booked on 13 felony charges in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that led to the insurrection of Capitol Hill.

Last week, Trump along with 18 co-defendants was charged with 41 indictments that accuse them of attempting to overturn the election results through election fraud and other criminal means.

On the day of his intended arrest, Trump will be fingerprinted, weighed and have his mugshot recorded, which are all standard processing protocol.