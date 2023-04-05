Donald Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges in hush-money case

Former United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 4) pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges stemming from hush money of $130,000 paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election which he won. Trump, 76, became the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges, which have already upended the 2024 White House campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges inside a Manhattan courthouse. The charges reportedly include the felony of conspiracy and stem from hush money paid to Daniels to keep quiet over an alleged affair.

Last week, he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Trump exhibited little emotion on his face as he waved to a crowd assembled outside the courthouse on Tuesday after he was driven in a motorcade from his New York residence at Trump Tower.

"Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," Trump posted on his Truth Social app ahead of the historic hearing. He was believed to have undergone the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted -- and potentially photographed, which would result in an all-time famous mug shot -- at the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Police lined the streets while helicopters buzzed in the skies as Trump's motorcade made the short drive to court, a journey given wall-to-wall live coverage on US networks although cameras were not allowed for the hearing itself.

