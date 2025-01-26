Days after ordering a US exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises, President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 25) said that he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up," Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas.

The US is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

US pays more to WHO than China

Trump expressed his concerns about the United States paying more than its fair share to the WHO compared to other countries like China. He has long criticised the organisation for its perceived failures and described the US financial contribution as "onerous."

Trump told the crowd in Las Vegas he was unhappy that the US paid more to the WHO than China, which has a much bigger population.

"China pays $39 million for 1.4 billion people and we're paying $500 million for 325 million- I don't know what the hell is wrong with these people," Trump said.

Additionally, Trump also revealed plans to work with Congress on a bill that would cut taxes and fulfil his campaign promise to prevent any taxes on workers' tips, as well as potentially halting the hiring of over 80,000 new IRS agents. "Your tips will be 100 per cent yours, won't that be nice?" he remarked.

‘Hope United States will reconsider’, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep disappointment and concern over the United States' intention to withdraw from the organisation.

“The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization…We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," the organisation wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)