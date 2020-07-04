Donald Trump Junior's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus

The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported Friday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former television personality who is dating Donald Trump Junior, had traveled to South Dakota to see the US president’s Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Also read: Trump uses Mount Rushmore address to blast 'left wing cultural revolution'

Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure said Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee.

"She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic.''

"As a precaution (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events."

Guilfoyle is the third person close to the US president to return a positive COVID-19 test, US media reported. Others include Trump's personal valet and the US vice president's press secretary.

Trump has presided over a several large-crowd events, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at an Arizona megachurch despite health officials warning against large gatherings and recommending face masks and social distancing.

He plans a July Fourth celebration on the National Mall in Washington despite health concerns from DC’s mayor. Trump and Melania Trump plan to host events from the White House South Lawn and from the Ellipse.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives and a recent resurgence "puts the entire country at risk," top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said.