/'Nothing will be good enough for troublemakers': Trump demands release of Epstein court documents

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (July 19) that he had directed the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein, pending court approval. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval. With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!”

Why the sudden push to release testimony?

Trump’s call comes after the Justice Department requested a federal court to unseal secret grand jury documents in the Epstein case. The request was made late on Friday and specifically pertains to the transcripts presented before the grand jury. However, the department has said it will not release the thousands of other documents it holds, which could be made public without court approval. These include files the FBI handed over during its investigation.

What is in the grand jury testimony?

Grand jury proceedings are normally kept secret to protect the reputations of individuals who are not charged and to make witnesses feel comfortable enough to testify. The transcripts could include witness statements and evidence used to consider whether to bring criminal charges. But even with the Justice Department’s support, any release could take weeks or months due to legal debates over how to protect sensitive information. Critics say these transcripts are unlikely to contain shocking revelations. Public frustration has mainly been over the unreleased files, not the grand jury documents.

Why is the Trump administration not releasing the other documents?

Despite having the power to release a large number of documents without court approval, Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this year that no further disclosure would be “appropriate or warranted”. She gave no detailed explanation and has avoided questions about the decision. The move to release only grand jury materials gives the Trump administration a legal excuse for the lack of transparency, but it may do little to calm criticism.

What has triggered this new controversy?

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump allegedly sent a birthday letter to Epstein in 2003. The note, published as part of a birthday album, said, “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The letter reportedly featured a hand-drawn naked woman and was collected by Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump denied writing the letter, calling it “false, malicious and defamatory”. He added, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

Trump files $10 billion lawsuit over Epstein article

On Saturday, Trump revealed he had filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. He accused the outlet of knowingly publishing false claims that caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm”. He said the article was a key reason behind his push to unseal grand jury testimony, a move he believes will prove his innocence and repair his image with supporters.

How is Trump’s base reacting?