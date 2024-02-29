Donald Trump calls for Joe Biden to undergo cognitive test

Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test, criticizing the Democratic candidate, who is highly likely to be his opponent in the upcoming November US election, for what he termed as terrible decisions.

Trump, 77, has consistently touted his performance on a basic dementia-detecting exam, which has invited mockery from his critics. Concerns about the mental acuity of both candidates have been raised due to various missteps.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!"

Biden, at 81, recently underwent an annual physical, and doctors declared him "fit for duty," noting no significant changes in his health over the past year. The White House asserted that a cognitive test was unnecessary, emphasizing that Biden demonstrates cognitive abilities daily, seamlessly transitioning between various topics.

Public opinion, reflected in polls, consistently indicates reluctance for a Biden-Trump rematch in November, with concerns about both candidates being considered too old for the presidency.

Trump, likely to secure the Republican nomination, frequently mocks Biden's verbal slip-ups and mimics his mannerisms during rallies. A recent report, while exonerating Trump over retaining classified documents, described him as "an elderly man" displaying limitations in memory and recall.

Trump's boasting about acing a dementia test, involving recalling five words in order, contrasts with his own verbal mistakes. In recent weeks, he has erroneously referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the leader of Turkey and repeatedly confused former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his primary rival, Nikki Haley.

As the political landscape intensifies, the question of cognitive fitness becomes a focal point in the discourse surrounding the potential contenders for the presidency.