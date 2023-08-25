Donald Trump announces time of his impending arrest

Donald Trump, the former US president who is due to surrender at a Georgia jail on Thursday (25th August), has revealed the exact time of his arrest.

Taking to his social media platform 'Truth Social', the businessman once again reiterated his claims of a "rigged & stolen election" and announced that he will get arrested at 7:30 pm local time (11:30 pm GMT).

"Truth" on Truth Social

On Truth Social, referring to his now viral "Debate Night" interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Trump touted the millions of views and wrote: "231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!"

He then goes on to announce that he will soon depart for Georgia, where he will be arrested "by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney" for "having the audacity to challenge a rigged & stolen election".

Trump said: "But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M."

