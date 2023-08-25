Donald Trump arrest LIVE | Former US president on his way to surrender in Georgia
Former US president Donald Trump is due to surrender at a Georgia jail on Thursday (August 25th). He will face charges including illegally trying to overturn the vote in the state in the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to the incumbent President Joe Biden. Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates.
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to claim that Fani Willis is 'one big reason' behind the purported high crime, murder rate in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump has replaced his top lawyer who led his defence in Georgia hours before his planned surrender in the election subversion case.
Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney whose website profile describes him as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defence”, will now be the leading attorney for Trump replacing Drew Findling.
A Fulton County judge has reportedly agreed to the schedule suggested by Georgia prosecutors. Separating Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney, from the other 18 defendants — including Donald Trump, the judge has accepted the request for an expedited trial that will begin on 23 October 2023.
Donald Trump, as per a CNN report is en route to Georgia to be arrested.
Donald Trump, the former US president who is due to surrender at a Georgia jail on Thursday (25th August), has revealed the exact time of his arrest.
Taking to his social media platform 'Truth Social', the businessman once again reiterated his claims of a "rigged & stolen election" and announced that he will get arrested at 7:30 pm local time (11:30 pm GMT).