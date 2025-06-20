/Domestic cat fur in clothes being passed off as 'faux fur' in Australia

Animal rights activists are up in arms in Australia against clothes made of cat fur. An advocacy group said that cat fur was being used in clothes and sold in Victoria despite the Australian government's promise to take action against the practice. Collective Fashion Justice and Australia's Animal Justice Party conducted an investigation and found that cat fur was being used to make children's vests and was being incorrectly labelled as fake fur or sheep wool.

"Every Victorian would be shocked to know that they could go to the store and accidentally buy something made from cat fur, when they may have a cat at home themselves," Collective Fashion Justice founder Emma Hakansson said.

A forensic examination revealed that fashion brand Suttons UGG was using domestic cat fur and rabbit fur to make clothes. But the label on them said, "100 per cent Australian sheepskin or wool". Suttons admitted in a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the label on the vest was "wrong". The group also found other objects where animal fur was being used, but they were being sold as faux fur.

They found two beanies with pom-poms at a Queen Victoria market in central Melbourne, with the false label of 100 per cent "acrylic". A test by British fibre analysis firm Microtex revealed they were made from fox and raccoon dog fur. The revelations have led to calls from animal advocacy groups for a total ban on the sale of any kind of animal fur in Victoria. The

Australian Fashion Council had earlier banned and removed fur, wild-animal skins, and wild feathers from runways. Suttons UGG spokesperson told ABC that the manufacturer told them that the vest was made from a "kind of special fur". The company said it could not be sure whether cat fur was one of them.

The import and export of cat and dog fur was banned in Australia in 2004. But, a probe found that clothes made from this fur continued to be made and sold in the country with wrong labels. Georgie Purcell, the Animal Justice Party MP for Northern Victoria, told The Independent, "The message from the community couldn't be clearer – fur is out of fashion. Whether it's cat, dog, rabbit, or fox – the one constant is that it's all cruel."