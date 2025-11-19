Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 01:02 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 01:03 IST
Does Zohran Mamdani hate Indians? Trump’s son accused India-origin NYC mayor of being ‘a socialist who hates Indian population’

Zohran Mamdani Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

During an interview with Fox News, Eric said Mamdani is "a socialist communist who wants to nationalise grocery stores, wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, and hates the Indian population."

US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, accused newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of hating "the Indian population”. During an interview with Fox News, Eric said Mamdani is "a socialist communist who wants to nationalise grocery stores, wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, and hates the Indian population."

He said that Mamdani should instead focus on "safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes," and suggested that the city could prosper "without government intervention."

The 34-year-old is New York's first Indian-origin, South Asian, Muslim, and the youngest mayor. His mother, Mira Nair, is an India-American filmmaker.

