US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, accused newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of hating "the Indian population”. During an interview with Fox News, Eric said Mamdani is "a socialist communist who wants to nationalise grocery stores, wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, and hates the Indian population."

He said that Mamdani should instead focus on "safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes," and suggested that the city could prosper "without government intervention."

The 34-year-old is New York's first Indian-origin, South Asian, Muslim, and the youngest mayor. His mother, Mira Nair, is an India-American filmmaker.