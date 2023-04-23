Does Nose picking pose Alzheimer risk? A study reveals

Have you ever wondered if your Nose picking habit can lead to an increase in the risk of Alzheimer's disease? According to 2022 research, there seems to be a reasonable connection between picking your nose and an increased risk of dementia. When internal tissues are damaged by nose picking, certain species of bacteria have an easier time entering the brain.

Once they reach the brain, they cause symptoms that are similar to Alzheimer's disease. However, there are several drawbacks to this study. The supporting research has thus far been conducted on mice rather than human beings. Nevertheless, the findings are undoubtedly worth further examination and may further our understanding of how Alzheimer's disease develops, something which is still rather mysterious.

Researchers from Griffith University in Australia conducted experiments with the Chlamydia pneumoniae bacterium, which can infect people and result in pneumonia. It is pertinent to note that this bacteria have been found in the majority of human brains with late-onset dementia.

It has been proven that germs may go up the olfactory nerve in mice, connecting the nasal cavity and the brain. Additionally, nerve infections were worse when the nasal epithelium, the thin tissue that lines the roof of the nasal canal, was damaged.

As a result, the amyloid-beta protein, which is secreted in response to infections, was deposited in the mouse brains in greater amounts. People with Alzheimer's disease have substantial amounts of plaques (or clumps) of this protein as well.

Also Read | Zelensky signs law banning Russian place names in Ukraine, aims to restore national identity

Neuroscientist James St John from Griffith University in Australia reportedly said, "We're the first to show that Chlamydia pneumoniae can go directly up the nose and into the brain where it can set off pathologies that look like Alzheimer's disease."

"We saw this happen in a mouse model, and the evidence is potentially scary for humans as well."

The rapidity with which C. pneumoniae infected the central nervous systems of the mice, infection occurring within 24 to 72 hours, surprised the researchers. Bacteria and viruses may view the nose as a direct path to the brain, according to certain theories.

Watch | 'India's high population not a problem,' says Manish Sabharwal, VC Teamlease Services | India Story

"We need to do this study in humans and confirm whether the same pathway operates in the same way," said St John.

"It's research that has been proposed by many people, but not yet completed. What we do know is that these same bacteria are present in humans, but we haven't worked out how they get there."

What is Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain, leading to memory loss and cognitive decline. The early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease may include difficulty remembering recent events, problems with language, disorientation, mood swings, and loss of motivation.

As the disease progresses, these symptoms become more severe, and individuals may experience difficulty with basic activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, and eating.

Current treatments focus on managing symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease. Lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and staying socially engaged, can also help to support brain health and delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Research is ongoing to develop new treatments and better understand the underlying mechanisms of the disease.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE