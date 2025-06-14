/Does Minnesota lawmakers shooting have a Trump connection? Flyers linked to Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rally found in suspect’s car

A deadly shooting in Minnesota on Saturday (June 14) has left one Democratic state representative and her husband dead, and another lawmaker and his wife injured. Governor Tim Walz described the incident as “politically motivated”.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in their home. Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot separately in their homes but are expected to survive.

Public urged to stay away from rallies

In the wake of the shootings, the Minnesota State Patrol issued a public warning, asking people not to attend any protests scheduled for the day. “Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” they said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Police also posted a photo showing “No Kings” protest flyers found inside the suspect’s vehicle. The “No Kings” coalition, which had planned anti-Trump protests in the state capital, cancelled all scheduled rallies in response.

Trump reacts to the Minnesota shootings

US President Donald Trump issued a statement after being briefed on the incident. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” he said.

The shootings took place just hours before thousands were expected to protest Trump’s policies, raising concerns over safety at political events.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley said in a press conference.

Brooklyn Park police said that a manifesto containing a list of names was found inside the vehicle of the shooting suspect. The suspect was allegedly dressed as a police officer and driving a fake police cruiser. Brooklyn Park Police described the suspect as “a white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants.”