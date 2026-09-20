/Doctors are refusing AI beyond scans, and the reason is thin evidence

AI has a genuine foothold in medicine, in reading scans and flagging abnormalities. The fight now is over everything beyond that, and doctors are not simply going along with it.

As vendors sell AI tools for tasks past radiology and diagnostics, clinicians are resisting adoption, and their stated reason is specific: there is limited real-world data showing these broader tools actually work.

The Evidence Gap

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Imaging AI earned its place partly because its performance could be measured against a clear answer — the scan is either read correctly or it is not.

Tools that move into messier territory, such as suggesting treatments or drafting clinical decisions, are harder to validate and, so far, less validated. Clinicians are asking for the evidence before they rely on the tool, which is exactly the standard the rest of medicine is held to. Vendors selling beyond radiology are, in the words of the reporting, hitting a clinician wall on evidence.

The Two Fears The Survey Found

A 2026 survey of US doctors and nurses put numbers on the discomfort, and two figures stand out, both at 74 per cent.

The first is 'deskilling': 74 per cent worried that leaning on AI erodes clinicians' own abilities — including the ability to notice when the AI is wrong. The second, also 74 per cent, is hallucination: the concern that AI invents incorrect information, such as fake medical studies, and presents it confidently.

Those two fears compound each other. A tool that occasionally fabricates is dangerous in proportion to how much the humans checking it have let their own judgement atrophy. The more a clinician relies on the AI, the less equipped they are to catch the moment it fails.

Why The Caution Is Rational, Not Reactionary

It would be easy to frame this as doctors resisting change. That framing is wrong, and worth correcting.

Medicine has a professional and legal duty to demand evidence before adopting an intervention, precisely because the cost of being wrong is measured in patients. Requiring proof of effectiveness from an AI tool is not technophobia; it is the same bar a new drug or device has to clear. The burden sits with the vendor to show the tool works, not with the clinician to show it does not.

The Other Side

There is a real cost to excessive caution too, and honesty requires naming it.

Some of these tools may genuinely help — reducing paperwork, catching drug interactions, freeing clinicians for patient contact. A blanket wall of scepticism could keep useful tools out as effectively as it keeps unproven ones out, and patients bear that cost as well. The reporting suggests the resolution is not a yes or no but a sequence: the hospitals that publish real-world validation and set up governance first will earn clinician trust, while those that skip that step stall in procurement.

In other words, the evidence wall is not a permanent barrier. It is a bill coming due for tools that were sold ahead of their proof.

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