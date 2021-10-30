Doctors advise two more weeks’ rest to 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth   

Doctors have advised Britain's Queen Elizabeth to take rest for at least the next two weeks. The 95-year-old monarch is avoiding official visits and only undertaking light duties at this time, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch seems to be determined to appear at the annual Remembrance Sunday service. It commemorates the nation's war dead in central London on November 14, the palace said.

The queen of 15 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, Elizabeth has been resting at her Windsor Castle since she stayed overnight in hospital last week. She had undergone "preliminary investigations" for an unspecified ailment, which is not related to Covid.

She is also not going to address world leaders in-person next week at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

After the latest advice, the queen will no longer attend a major event on November 13 at the Royal Albert Hall hosted by a British military charity. But the queen had a "firm intention" to be present at the main national service of remembrance for veterans on November 14, the palace said.

The queen is in good spirits and have recorded a video address for the delegates of COP26 on Friday. Further rest was a "sensible precaution", a palace source said.

