Doctor calls out BBC for giving air time to 'preposterous' Israeli justification after 19 months of persistence bombing

In a scathing interview with the BBC, a pediatrician, Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, criticised the BBC's coverage of the Gaza conflict and retracing the narrative of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). While emphasising the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Dr Tanya called the supposed explanation given by the IDF for repeatedly targeting hospitals in Gaza as "preposterous".

She seemed visibly distressed while speaking to the host, “Every 35 of 36 hospitals have been targeted in Gaza. The hospital I was working in, the same hospital Dr Alaa was working in, was hit by a drone while I was working there, killing two patients and injuring others."

She was emphasising the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, specifically the suffering of civilians and children. She criticised the reporting of the BBC for echoing the IDF's narrative, lacking critical analysis and for adequate representation of the Palestinian perspective.

"You don't ask the perpetrator of Genocide", said Dr Hasan, who has recently returned from Gaza, working with Médecins Sans Frontières/ Doctors Without Borders. She narrated how her colleague, Dr Alaa al-Najjar, went to work and her family was bombed at home in Khan Younis area, killing 9 out of her 10 children. Only one of her children and her husband, who was also a Doctor, survived sustaining critical injury.

Dr. Najjar described the health care system as in collapse, “She called me left me in tears, saying that the ICU is full…she says the terror is all night, and all day, continuous fear…. we miss our loved ones we do not even know how to grieve… because we do not have time to grieve. The pediatric ICU unit is full, it breaks your heart, all these small children, what is their crime?….orphaned children, maimed children, children who were the sole survivor of their family… "

She continued agitatedly that every single credible humanitarian and human rights organisation, Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, Human Rights Watch, International Court of Justice have all been saying that these bombings are consistent with genocide. How can the BBC give airtime to these "preposterous" justifications by an Israeli spokesperson after the consistent bombing of 19 months?

BBC has recently delayed the airing of a documentary, “Gaza: Medics Under Fire”, a documentary completed, cleared for Broadcast in February 2025. It was shelved following the allegation that another documentary, ‘Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone’, was being narrated by the son of a Hamas official. Doctors, whistleblowers who have participated in the documentary have threatened to withdraw their consent.