Dissecting Trump and his behaviour as President of United States

Trump's behaviour is not exactly presidential. There's a lot to criticise him for but a recent press conference by him will get you thinking that he may also not be the monster the American media has made him out to be and that he may just be a victim of the general unwillingness on either side to acknowledge anything of worth on the opposite side.

Trump doesn't want to hear what his critics say and his critics demonise him for everything he says or does. Trump is not getting many chances to publicly ramble during the pandemic. He has had to cut down on election rallies. So he turned a press conference at Rose Garden into a rally venue.

The US president spoke for a total of 63 minutes. The briefing started with the announcement of an executive order to hold China accountable for its actions in Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong will now be treated as the same as China," said Trump. It may just be Trump's biggest message of intent to Beijing.

According to the White House, the new law will give the Trump administration new and powerful tools to hold responsible the individuals and entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom.

Also, the executive order will revoke special treatment for all Hong Kong passport holders. This announcement was just the beginning as Donald Trump came prepared to settle all doubts about his alleged softness towards Beijing.

However, the remarks that followed make us loose hope as within a few minutes Trump turned the press conference into a campaign speech. He began attacking Joe Biden. The jibes ranged from Biden opposing Trump's travel ban on Chinese nationals to Biden never speaking anything bad about China and to how Biden's entire career had been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.

It was a very well crafted speech to gain political points but it became slightly tough to follow Trump's stream of consciousness.

The US president wandered from one thought to another. Also, he mentioned Biden's name more than 20 times in the press conference. Trump took jabs at Biden's mental capacity and implied that Biden had grown senile.

Trump probably forgot that he was addressing the press conference as the president of the United States and not as somebody looking to secure another term at the White House. It was an event meant to announce new actions against China but Trump turned it into a never-ending monologue of political attacks.

Trump's niece Mary L Trump has the answers and its called, "Too much and never enough: How my family created the world's most dangerous man." The book questions Trump's mental health.

It asserts that pathologies stemming from his childhood are playing out now on a global stage. The book was released on the same day as the press conference which was the most rambling press conference witnessed under Trump's presidency.

However, the question being asked is Donald Trump as bad as he seems?

Well, if one does not take into account his regressive views, his questionable morality, his ridiculous tweets, his half-baked decisions, his poor pandemic response, his unwillingness to listen to others and his lack of interest in foreign relations and his silence when his allies need him, if one does not consider all these things then Donald Trump is not that bad after all.