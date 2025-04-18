The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States has said that origin of COVID-19 was “more likely” from a lab-related incident than natural transmission through animals. Trump administration seems to be pushing the same theory by dedicating a whole page to it on the White House website.

The page reiterates the findings shared in the 520-page report from December 2024, which concluded that the coronavirus likely leaked from a Chinese laboratory following a two-year-long investigation into the outbreak that killed 1.1 million Americans.

Interestingly, the page suggesting that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab surfaces amid the on-going trade tensions with between the two biggest economies of the world. This highlights that the White House is taking a political stance against China as the trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump rages.

It is not clear which date the webpage appeared on the White House website.

The webpage reads: “‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2’ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.”

Dr Anthony S Fauci, who was accused of a wide range of misdeeds linked to the debate over the origin of the pandemic, was pardoned by former president Joe Biden before he left the office.

Origin of COVID-19

The webpage lists 5 key points, suggesting the origins of COVID-19 were not natural:

1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2. According to the data, all cases of COVID-19 stem from a single introduction into humans, which is contrary to previous pandemics, where there were multiple spillover events.

3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) without adequate biosafety.

4. The researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5. By nearly all measures of science, any evidence suggesting a natural origin of coronavirus would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.