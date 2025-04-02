A norovirus outbreak on a luxury cruise ship left over 200 passengers and crew members ill, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The affected cruise ship is the Queen Mary 2, operated by Cunard Lines, which is currently sailing from England to the Eastern Caribbean, The New York Times reported.

The CDC said that 224 passengers, along with their 17 crew members, fell prey to the contagion.

The outbreak of the virus was reported on March 18, when the ship took a halt in New York.

Cunard, on Tuesday (Apr 1), released a statement saying that the ship was deep cleaned, and the passengers were under close observation.

“Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases,” the statement said.

The ship isolated the ones infected by the virus and implemented disinfecting and sanitising measures.

The cruise ship visited New York, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts, and Tortola, before proceeding towards its final destination, Southampton.

Norovirus symptoms, treatment and prevention: All you need to know

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), norovirus is one of the predominant causes of acute gastroenteritis worldwide, resulting in symptoms such as sudden onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

This virus exhibits high contagion levels and spreads through contaminated water, food, and surfaces.

As reported by various health departments, initial symptoms of the virus are vomiting and/or diarrhoea alongside headaches and body aches.

Though the virus usually has mild effects on healthy people, it can cause severe abdominal illness in young children, the elderly, and people with other medical conditions.

Its symptoms include:

-Nausea

-Vomiting

-Diarrhoea

-Stomach cramps

-Low-grade fever: Mild increase in body temperature.

-Headache

-Body aches and fatigue

These symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and can last for 1 to 3 days. It's important to stay hydrated and rest if you experience these symptoms and to seek medical attention if they persist or worsen.

Prevention and precaution

Preventing norovirus infection involves implementing several precautions to minimise the risk of exposure.

1. Hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food. Hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol can also be used if soap and water are not readily available.

2. Food safety: Practice safe food handling and preparation. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming, cook shellfish thoroughly before eating, and avoid preparing food for others if you are experiencing symptoms of norovirus.

3. Stay home when sick: If you have symptoms of norovirus, such as vomiting or diarrhoea, stay home from work, school, or other activities to prevent spreading the virus to others. Wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved before returning to work or school.

4. Proper disposal of vomit and faecal matter: If you or someone else vomits or has diarrhoea, clean up the area immediately using disposable gloves and disinfectant. Wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies)