Did you just cough at me? video goes viral in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak

As tensions mount over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, two train passengers got into a verbal spat in a packed Sydney train.

In the video which has gone viral, the woman can be seen appearing to intentionally cough in the man's direction just moments after he asked her to cover her mouth.

In the footage, the man can be heard accusing the woman sitting opposite him of coughing without covering her mouth.

The woman then rebuts by leaning in and faking a cough with an open mouth in his direction.

People in Australia have become increasingly worried amid the coronavirus outbreak especially after supermarkets have run out of essential supplies.

More than 80 cases of infections have been confirmed in Australia with three people dead.

Twitter users in Australia had a field day over the women's antics:

Good grief. #COVID19 is truly bringing out the “morons” out of people isn’t it? As a Sydney women appears to cough on a guy during an argument about coughing etiquette. Lordy! #Coronavirus #COVID2019 #Coronavid19 #auspol

pic.twitter.com/DnVBMXr6ar — Marcus Foo (@AStrongerOZ) March 8, 2020 ×