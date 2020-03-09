Did you just cough at me? video goes viral in Australia amid coronavirus outbreak

WION Web Team Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Mar 09, 2020, 07.09 PM(IST)

A woman coughs at a man in Sydney Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the video which has gone viral, the woman can be seen appearing to intentionally cough in the man's direction just moments after he asked her to cover her mouth

As tensions mount over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, two train passengers got into a verbal spat in a packed Sydney train.

In the video which has gone viral, the woman can be seen appearing to intentionally cough in the man's direction just moments after he asked her to cover her mouth.

×

In the footage, the man can be heard accusing the woman sitting opposite him of coughing without covering her mouth.

Also Read: South Korean PM says 'turning point' near in coronavirus fight

The woman then rebuts by leaning in and faking a cough with an open mouth in his direction.

People in Australia have become increasingly worried amid the coronavirus outbreak especially after supermarkets have run out of essential supplies.

More than 80 cases of infections have been confirmed in Australia with three people dead.

Twitter users in Australia had a field day over the women's antics:

×
×
×

 