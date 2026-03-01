/Did Trump, Netanyahu plan Iran strikes secretly despite ongoing nuclear talks? SHOCKING details

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly been planning Iran strikes in secret well in advance, although most of the members of the Israeli Security Cabinet only received the final confirmation on Friday morning, a day before the American and Israeli forces launched an operation against Iran. Ministers were briefed on the details of the operation, following which the cabinet approved military action against Iran via the secure “red phone” line, the report added.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the members of the restricted Security Cabinet convened in a bunker near the Jerusalem hills on the day of the strikes in the morning. Those ministers were aware of the operation for several weeks.

In recent weeks, Trump and Netanyahu have held several talks as part of preparations for the attack, the report added. Most of the discussions that took place were never made public to avoid triggering a miscalculation by Iran.

One of Netanyahu’s meetings was held to discuss the operation and lasted about three hours. The meeting involved military planning of the strike. No press statements were made, and no media documentation was released apart from a single photograph, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, senior IDF and US military officials held several discussions on the joint attack on Iran. Israel’s Chief of the General Staff, Eyal Zamir, and other officers visited the US to meet with American military officials, including US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Caine. US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Brad Cooper had also visited Israel on several occasions.

“The level of cooperation between Israel and the United States was so close that joint operational procedures were drafted specifically for the mission,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

Reuters reported earlier that the US and Israel had been planning the strikes for months and that the launch date of the strikes on Iran had been decided weeks ago by Washington and Tel Aviv. This suggests that strikes had been planned despite the ongoing talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

Interestingly, two weeks earlier, US media reported that American forces were ready to strike Iran by “next weekend”. The recent strikes were also launched on a weekend, although a week later than the earlier speculated date.