One of Elon Musk's close confidants and a powerful executive at Tesla, Omead Afshar, has left the company. The high-level exit comes at a time when the electric car company is struggling amid uncertainty. Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The reason for his exit and his future plans were not clear. The news has circulated among some employees internally in recent days, added the report. Afshar's name no longer appeared in an internal directory.

According to a Forbes report, Afshar, who was the head of operations in North America and Europe, was fired by Musk amid the declining sales in both regions and a decline in the popularity of the brand.

Earlier in 2022, Afshar had been a subject of an internal investigation, according to Bloomberg. The probe focused on his orders of hard-to-get construction materials. This also included a special kind of glass for a secret project for Musk.

After the investigation, Afshar worked for Musk's space company, SpaceX, but later returned to Tesla and was promoted to the vice president role.

Afshar's X profile still says he works at Tesla. Earlier this week, he praised Musk after the company launched its pilot Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. He wrote on X, “Absolutely historic day for Tesla. This has been *years* of hard work and focus by so many people within the company. Thank you, Elon, for pushing us all!”

Earlier this month, Tesla’s head of Optimus humanoid robotics program, Milan Kovac, resigned. In an X post, Kovac said that he was leaving to spend more time with his family.

Tesla has seen a decline of 19 per cent in its stock price this year. The company's sales in Europe have fallen for a fifth straight month in May, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA.