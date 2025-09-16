/Did Discord cover up Tyler Robinson’s confession? Platform under fire for ‘no evidence’ remark on Charlie Kirk’s murder

Social media platform Discord has come under fire after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump and right-wing activist. Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Kirk, reportedly confessed to his crimes to about three dozen people on the platform. However, Discord earlier said that it conducted an internal investigation and found “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence” on the platform.

Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). Following his death, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the twenty-two-year-old.

In a statement to ABC News, a Discord spokesperson said, “[W]e identified a Discord account associated with the suspect but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord. The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Social media users seek accountability

X users have been accusing Discord of a “cover-up” or trying to hide evidence of the assassination from the authorities, demanding accountability and transparency from the platform.

“The public demands accountability and transparency. Discord must be fully investigated for covering up and potentially attempting to destroying evidence in a criminal investigation,” X user Benny Johnson wrote. “Discord must release every name in that chat immediately.”

“So Discord ‘found no evidence’ Then hours later, the killer’s own confession drops straight from a Discord chat with 20+ members? That’s not a glitch. That’s a COVER-UP. Big Tech lied to the public, withheld evidence from law enforcement, and tried to run interference for a political assassination,” another user wrote. “How many more platforms are laundering the truth? And why are they protecting the networks that incubate this violence? Release the names. Release the logs. No more hiding behind ‘Trust & Safety.’

Meanwhile, some users also argued that Discord is not hiding anything. A user said, “And I wouldn’t assume immediately that Discord is covering anything up. Burden is with the FBI to provide a coherent story - especially concerning the ‘shoot me’ guy with the incredible coincidence record…” Another person wrote, “Trust me Discord 100% released whatever the FBI wanted at this point. Discord can’t afford to lose revenue right now (Discord still isn’t profitable), and certainly not on a prolonged legal battle with the Federal Government to make a point. They don’t have that kind of money. They aren’t trying to get any bad PR.”

What did Tyler Robinson confess on Discord?

According to a Washington Post report, Robinson allegedly sent messages on a group chat with about 30 people on Discord hours after the killing of Chalie Kirk. The screenshots of the messages were shared with the outlet through an anonymous member of the group.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” read the text allegedly sent by Robinson. “It was me at UVU yesterday. i’m sorry for all of this.” He added, “Im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing, thank you all for everything.”