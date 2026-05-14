/Did Chinese companies plot covert weapons transfers to Iran? Here's what US intelligence claims

American intelligence officials believe Chinese companies have been in discussions with Iran over potential arms sales, with plans to route weapons through third-party countries to conceal the origin of the military support. According to US officials familiar with the intelligence, Chinese firms and Iranian representatives discussed possible transfers of military equipment during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, it remains unclear whether any weapons have actually been delivered or whether the Chinese government formally approved the proposed deals. The revelations are expected to increase pressure on US President Donald Trump during his visit to China this week. Despite taking a hard stance with leaders of smaller nations, Trump appears focused on stabilizing relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping during high-level talks in Beijing.

Speaking on Tuesday (May 12), Trump said he planned to have a ‘long talk’ with Xi about the escalating Middle East conflict and added that the Chinese leader had been ‘relatively good’ on Iran. Officials briefed on the intelligence offered differing assessments on whether the weapons had already reached intermediary countries. So far, no Chinese-made weapons appear to have been used directly against American or Israeli forces since the war with Iran intensified in late February. Last month, reports emerged that US intelligence agencies had obtained information suggesting China may have transferred MANPADS, shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems, to Iran. The weapons are capable of targeting low-flying aircraft, and officials also believed Beijing was considering additional shipments of military equipment.

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Pressure on Beijing

US officials have been quietly and publicly urging China to reduce its support for Iran amid the conflict. Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, and members of his administration are reportedly trying to avoid adding further tensions during the diplomatic visit. However, American officials believe any Chinese effort to supply military equipment to Iran is unacceptable and want Beijing to block all arms transfers. The officials, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the intelligence and the timing of Trump’s trip, said at least one of the possible transit countries involved in the discussions was located in Africa. It remains unclear whether any shipment has reached the country.

Following earlier reports regarding the possible MANPADS transfers, Trump said he personally appealed to Xi to stop any military supplies to Iran. “I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying ⁠that, essentially, he’s not doing that,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business Network.

China-Iran cooperation under lens

Since the beginning of the conflict, China has reportedly provided Iran with intelligence support and satellite surveillance capabilities that helped monitor US military positions across the region. American officials also allege that China has supplied dual-use technology components needed for the production of drones, missiles, and other military systems. These include semiconductors, sensors, and voltage converters, which can be used for both civilian manufacturing and military purposes.

Supplying dual-use materials typically attracts less international scrutiny than direct weapons sales. China has similarly been accused of providing such components to Russia during the war in Ukraine. However, intelligence officials say the alleged effort to move completed weapons through third-party countries indicates a deliberate attempt to keep military support for Iran hidden from public view.

Strategic interests in the Middle East

China remains one of Iran’s largest economic partners and purchases around 80 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, often at discounted prices due to international sanctions.

While the economic relationship is significantly more important for Tehran than for Beijing, analysts say China has strong strategic reasons to maintain ties with Iran.

Beijing relies heavily on energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Supporting Iran could help ensure Chinese-bound oil tankers continue to move through the region safely. However, the ongoing war and instability have severely disrupted shipping traffic through the strait. Although a ceasefire was reached weeks ago, maritime trade has struggled to recover fully, creating new economic pressures for China and global markets alike.