Did China spy on the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with a mysterious 'sphere-shaped object'?

The United States has accused China of spying using a balloon, which was spotted in the US airspace and later shot down by fighter jets on Joe Biden's order. China called America's response "hysterical" and denied the claims by saying that it was a "civilian airship" meant for research purposes.

The US also claimed that China has been spying on dozens of other nations, including India and Japan. Although China keeps denying it, several reports suggest that Beijing might have.

In January 2022, an unidentified object was reportedly seen hovering over Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The sphere-shaped, white-coloured object, had caused panic as it was seen in a region which has an Indian Navy base.

The object was reported to have antennas and it looked uncannily similar to the one shot down by the US. Last year's reports have resurfaced after the recent balloon saga, which escalated tensions between the US and China.

However, the report was lesser covered by the mainstream media and just a few media local reports published it and the issue died down without any official response. Some reports even said that there was confusion over whether it was a stratospheric balloon used for data collection for weather patterns, or was it something else.

Local media outlet Andaman Sheekha reported that there was mixed opinion after the balloon was spotted some suspected it to be a weather balloon, but some raised suspicion over the object as it had "eight dark panels", which were attached to it.

The strategic importance of the region

If the object was actually meant for spying, then it hovered over a region which is strategically important to the Indian forces.

Indian forces conduct regular drills in the region to counter the rising Chinese influence.

In the region, India also has the Andaman and Nicobar Command, which is the first and only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces, based at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The comment has assets of the Navy, the Air force and the Army, which are working together.

Apart from the military, India is also attempting to have a close watch on the region in regard to the trade route as China is eyeing most trade channels, which cut through the region.

Just days ahead the object was reported to be seen over the islands, a joint exercise involving the three forces carried out a critical joint exercise at the end of December 2021.

Could the so-called spy balloon link to it? Was it there to collect data on military exercises? Anything can't be said with 100 per cent surety unless the Indian government releases an official statement on it. But so far, there's none.

Airborne Exercise to validate Rapid Response Capability of #ShatrujeetBrigade was carried out during Multi-Domain Tri-Service Exercise which is under progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

