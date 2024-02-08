Diamond heist mastermind arrested in Ibiza 19 years after $75mn Schiphol robbery

Errol H.V., a convict wanted for a diamond heist at Schiphol airport in 2005, was arrested in Ibiza, according to sources reported by the Telegraaf. H.V., aged 59, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison in 2021 for his involvement in the theft, considered the largest diamond heist in Dutch history.

H.V. is believed to be the mastermind behind the theft, which amounted to 70 million euros worth of diamonds. Despite the significant value of the stolen diamonds, virtually none of them have been recovered.

Spanish police intercepted H.V. on the island of Ibiza on Tuesday afternoon, apprehending him after he had been living there for some time. While sources close to H.V. confirmed the arrest, Dutch authorities did not corroborate the information with the Telegraaf.

Legal proceedings

The legal saga surrounding the diamond heist began in 2019 with the initial ruling. Seven suspects were arrested during the extensive investigation, leading to convictions for four individuals.

H.V. received a seven-year prison sentence, which was later increased to 9.5 years on appeal.

The suspects appealed the verdict, and in 2020, they were released from custody pending the outcome of the appeal process.

In 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld the convictions, sentencing them to prison terms of up to 9 years and six months. However, H.V. and another main suspect, Marlon D., lodged appeals against the ruling.

After the Supreme Court confirmed the convictions in October 2023, arrest warrants were issued for H.V. and Marlon D. Marlon D. was apprehended in Amsterdam in December, while H.V. was arrested on Ibiza after a prolonged search by FastNL, a Dutch police team focused on capturing fugitives. It remains uncertain when H.V. will be extradited to the Netherlands to serve the remainder of his sentence, approximately 6.5 years.