'Dialectical hatred against whites': Elon Musk backs antisemitic post on X
Story highlights
Musk has been facing significant condemnation for not addressing the hatred spread on X. In mid-September, even the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Musk to act against ongoing antisemitism on his social media platform.
Musk has been facing significant condemnation for not addressing the hatred spread on X. In mid-September, even the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Musk to act against ongoing antisemitism on his social media platform.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen backing an antisemitic post on X social media platform owned by the billionaire, the latest among a slew of similar controversies that erupted earlier. A video, where a father can be seen scolding his son on X for spitting hatred against Jewish people, was captioned, “To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting 'Hitler was right'." “You got something you want to say? Why don't you say it to our faces," it added.
To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 15, 2023
You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces… pic.twitter.com/WGkwTrXyTF
A user by the X handle name @breakingbaht launched a scathing attack on the video content in a post where he wrote, "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them".
Also Read | China: At least 26 people killed, dozens injured after fire in coal mining firm's office
"You want truth said to your face, there it is," the user added.
trending now
Supporting this post by @breakingbaht, Musk wrote, "You have said the actual truth".
Musk has been facing significant condemnation for not addressing the hatred spread on X. He reportedly remained silent when a post by a Pakistani senator showered appreciation for Hitler for killing Jews.
Netanyahu urges Musk to act
In mid-September, even the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged Musk to act against ongoing antisemitism on the X social media platform.
“I know your commitment to free speech. But I also know your opposition to anti-Semitism. You’ve spoken about it, tweeted about it," Netanyahu said during an in-person meeting at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Watch | UK: Starmer faces major rebellion over Gaza stance
It is worth noting that Musk is often targeted by Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York-based global Jewish non-governmental organisation advocating to fight against antisemitism.
In a post on Thursday (Nov 16), Musk in his post defended the west and wrote, "The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop."
(With inputs from agencies)