'Dialectical hatred against whites': Elon Musk backs antisemitic post on X

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen backing an antisemitic post on X social media platform owned by the billionaire, the latest among a slew of similar controversies that erupted earlier. A video, where a father can be seen scolding his son on X for spitting hatred against Jewish people, was captioned, “To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting 'Hitler was right'." “You got something you want to say? Why don't you say it to our faces," it added.

To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right":



You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces… pic.twitter.com/WGkwTrXyTF — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 15, 2023 ×

A user by the X handle name @breakingbaht launched a scathing attack on the video content in a post where he wrote, "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them".