/'Devastating loss': 8 dead after charter aircraft crashes near remote Alaska radar facility

A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed while approaching a remote radar facility in western Alaska on Thursday (Aug 20), killing everyone on board, the US military said.

The crash occurred at the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, about 450 miles (725 km) west of Anchorage. The aircraft was described by the military as a civilian-contracted plane.

Who was on board?

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The National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, Clint Johnson, said the aircraft was carrying two pilots and six passengers. It had departed from Anchorage and was believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham.

Aircraft was supporting remote radar site

The radar facility is operated by the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center and forms part of a network of remote radar installations across Alaska. These sites are used to monitor aircraft operating in the state's airspace and along its borders.

The US military did not provide details about the specific mission being carried out by those aboard the aircraft.

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, and Eleventh Air Force, described the crash as a major loss for the military community.

"This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve," Davis said in a statement.

He described those on board as "dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment".

Search and recovery operation

Davis said the immediate focus was on supporting the victims' families, friends, and colleagues, while also thanking the teams involved in the response. "Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends and teammates during this devastating time," he said.

"We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals."