Despite Russian withdrawal, Zelensky says will continue grain initiative

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (October 31) said that Ukraine will continue implementing United Nations brokered grains deal "as we have agreed" with the UN and Turkiye.

He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Russia announced on Saturday (October 29) that it was suspending its role in the UN-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea.

Zelensky alleged that Russia violated the agreement with UN and Turkiye.

"I'll trust that the partners will be able to calm down Russia's rhetorics. On our side, we continue with the grain initiative because we understand what we offer the world. We offer stability on the food market."

Czech PM and Zelensky also signed a joint declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. Zelensky said it was first time such a document was agreed on.

The Czech prime minister assured Ukraine his country would continue to carry on with defence projects that are underway.

"Some projects are already underway, especially in the field of defence, and we will continue to work on deepening them."

