Deployment of multinational force urgently needed in crisis-hit Haiti: UN chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Secretary-General Guterres wrote, "I continue to appeal to Member States to deploy a non-United Nations multinational force, composed of police special forces and military support units."

Deployment of forces

For months, Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have been pleading for forces to be deployed to the crisis-hit Caribbean country.

Haiti, as per AFP, is battling compounding humanitarian, political and security crises that have overwhelmed both its 'weak' government and security forces.

However, despite their attempts, many countries have been hesitant to step in. This, as per the news agency, stems from the fear of getting stuck in a bloody quagmire.

Kenya steps in

In July, Kenya announced its willingness to head a multinational police intervention to train and assist the police forces in Haiti. Nairobi also offered help, pledging 1,000 officers.

In his letter, Guterres said that a deployment is "urgently needed" and welcomed Kenya's offer. He also acknowledged that the Kenyan mission has received backing from The Bahamas and Jamaica. Additionally, he made mention of "announcements made by Antigua and Barbuda to consider contributing."

"Addressing the security situation in Haiti requires a range of coercive law enforcement measures, including active use of force in targeted police operations against heavily armed gangs," he added in the letter.

For the mission to turn into reality, a green light from the Security Council is necessary. Nevertheless, the United States — currently presiding over the Council's rotating presidency — has pledged resources to support the deployment.

Additionally, US and the Ecuador have promised to push for the deployment's authorisation.

"We're hopeful that other countries will also step up with the appropriate personnel and facilities, and that we will have the Security Council also move forward on the recommendations that the secretary-general has now given," said Farhan Haq, Guterres' spokesperson.

Situation in Haiti

For the last seven years, since 2016, elections haven't been held in the poor Caribbean nation. Almost 80 per cent of the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, is under the control of gangs which regularly subject it to violent crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)

