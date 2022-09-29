Denmark’s monarch Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles

Europe’s longest serving monarch at present – Queen Margrethe of Denmark – has decided to strip four of her grandchildren on their royal titles. The palace announced the decision on Wednesday and the reason was to allow the children of her younger son Prince Joachim to live a relatively normal life.

“As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” a statement from the royal palace stated, according to The Guardian.

Prince Joachim, 53, has four children - Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena. Although they will not have their official royal titles, they will still be enjoying a lot of facilities that come with their lineage.

“With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies.”

“The queen’s decision is in line with similar changes that other royal houses have carried out in recent years in different ways,” the statement added.

However, Prince Joachim’s first wife – the mother of the eldest two sons – was surprised by the decision. “This came from out of the blue. The children feel excluded,” Countess Alexandra told BT.

“They can’t understand why their identity is being taken from them,” she added.