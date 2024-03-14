Denmark to start conscripting women for military service

In a landmark move, Denmark is considering conscripting women into military service for the first time, reflecting Europe's growing concerns over strained relations with Russia and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasised that the decision to bolster the armed forces is not driven by a desire for conflict but rather by a commitment to preventing it.

The government aims to achieve full gender equality in military service and extend the duration of conscription from four to 11 months.

Also read: 7 Countries That Allow Women In Combat Roles

As part of the proposed defense settlement for 2024-2033, 5,000 conscripts, both male and female, are expected to be enlisted annually starting from 2026.

Last year, around 4,700 individuals served in the military, with women participating on a voluntary basis and typically serving for four months.

Although the plans have yet to be enacted into law, a broad consensus was reached in the Danish parliament last year, highlighting the importance of gender equality in conscription.

Denmark's defense department underscores the need for a significant reinforcement of its armed forces amid mounting concerns about Europe's defense capabilities in light of Russian aggression.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasised the necessity of adapting conscription to address evolving security challenges, stressing the importance of inclusivity across genders in bolstering Denmark's defense capabilities.

Under the proposed 11-month conscription model, recruits will undergo five months of basic training followed by six months of operational service across the army, air force, and navy, alongside ongoing training opportunities.

Furthermore, some conscripts will be designated as conscription sergeants or lieutenants, contributing to the leadership structure within the military.

Currently, all physically fit men over 18 years old in Denmark can be called up for military service, although voluntary participation is common. The potential inclusion of women in mandatory service reflects a significant shift since women were first permitted to serve voluntarily in 1998.

Flemming Lentfer, Chief of Defense, views the expansion of conscription as essential for enhancing Denmark's combat capabilities, emphasising the importance of gender equality in broadening the recruitment base and fostering diversity within the armed forces.