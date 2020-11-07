Denmark has found 214 people infected with mink-related coronavirus

Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, has found mink-related versions of coronavirus in 214 people since June.

One strain of the mutated coronavirus, which has prompted Denmark to cull its entire herd of mink, has however only been found in 12 people and on five mink farms so far.

Denmark announced strict new lockdown rules on Thursday in the north of the country after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks bred in the region, prompting a nationwide cull that will devastate the large pelt industry.

The government said on Wednesday that it would cull all minks - up to 17 million - to prevent human contagion with a mutated coronavirus, which authorities said could be more resistant against future vaccines.

Seven municipalities in northern Denmark, home to most of the country's mink farms, will face restrictions on movement across county lines, while restaurants and bars will be closed, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference.

Schools will be closed and all public transport will be shut until December 3, she said, encouraging inhabitants in the region to stay within their municipality and get tested.

For Denmark's mink pelt industry, which racked up exports of around $800 million last year and employs 4,000 people, the cull could amount to a death knell. The industry association for Danish breeders called the move a "black day for Denmark".

Meanwhile, Denmark is taking steps to prevent the establishment of "a new animal reservoir for this virus", the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday, after the country reported widespread coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms.

