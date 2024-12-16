Washington DC, US

Democratic party aides have been floating ideas for a Kamala Harris political comeback, looking forward to another run at the US's highest office even after Republican Donald Trump defeated Democratic Party nominee last month in the US Presidential elections.

Earlier also, Harris did not rule out a second run for the presidency and now has been reportedly considering a run for the California governorship, currently held by Gavin Newsom until 2027.

There were rumours that Newsom was also a presidential contender during this year's elections when Joe Biden stepped down from a rematch with Donald Trump.

Some Democratic party aides believe Trump has sufficiently overturned the norms of losing White House candidates' not attempting a second bite of the proverbial apple to give Harris the opportunity of a repeat bid in 2028, The Washington Post reported.

Donna Brazile, a Harris ally, Al Gore 2000 presidential campaign manager, and a political commentator, said, “Since Donald Trump has rewritten the rules—the norms—I don’t believe Kamala Harris or anyone should try to go with precedent, ever."

She added, "There are no rule books.”

“The rules potentially don’t apply this time, and she still absolutely could have a mulligan because of the unique circumstances of this race and the candidate switch," Molly Murphy, a pollster who worked on both the Biden and Harris campaigns said. “But I don’t think it will be a given.”

The Democratic Party has been shaping an argument, saying that her loss to Trump was not as comprehensive as has been popularly portrayed.

One of the Harris advisors said, “She is ending this race in a very different place than other nominees that have lost. Her approval is higher. People were very happy with the race that she ran.”

However, Harris has not revealed her thoughts on this, but is said to be “processing” her loss and plans to “stay in the fight”.

“The fight that fueled our campaign – a fight for freedom and opportunity – that did not end on November 5,” Harris said on a call with donors and supporters in November. Reportedly, she used the word “fight” 19 times during that call.

(With inputs from agencies)