Democrat Tom Suozzi wins New York special election, replacing embattled George Santos

Democrat leader Tom Suozzi has won the special election to New York's 3rd District, beating Republican candidate Mazi Pilip, according to US media reports. Suozzi's victory means he will be replacing embattled former GOP Rep. George Santos.

The seat had been vacant since Santos was ousted from the Congressional chamber late last year over a plethora of high-profile scandals and criminal charges.

“The people of Queens and Long Island are sick and tired of political bickering. They want us to come together and solve problems," Suozzi said in a victory speech.

“Let’s send a message to our friends running the Congress these days: Stop running around for Trump, and start running the country,” he added.

Pilip conceded the race and said she had called Suozzi to congratulate him on the victory.

“Yes we lost, but it doesn’t mean we are going to end here,” Pilip told supporters at her election watch party.

What does the win signify?

With the win, the Democrats have narrowed the already razor-thin House majority enjoyed by the Republicans - making passing of legislation even more difficult. The House Democrats have risen to 213, closing in on the 219-member GOP majority.

Effectively, it means that Republicans can allow only two defectors to break ranks and still pass legislation along the party high-command lines.

The thin margin for error has already embarrassed the GOP lawmakers in the chamber. Last week, Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas avoided impeachment following a 214-216 vote which marked a blow for Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and California Rep. Tom McClintock were the three Republicans who halted Mayorkas' exit after Mark Green, who presides over the Homeland Security Committee, sent the impeachment articles.

It took another attempt by the Republicans on Tuesday (Feb 13) to finally get rid of Mayorkas, whom they blame for the surge in migrants illegally crossing the southern border.

What happened to Santos?

The seat in New York's influential district is being regarded as a key indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the potential Biden-Trump showdown later this year.

President Biden won the district in 2020 but the area turned Red in the 2022 midterm elections when Santos was elected.

However, after over 20 counts of fraud were levelled against him, Santos was expelled from the Congress.