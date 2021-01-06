Democrat Raphael Warnock wins one of two crunch US Senate runoffs

Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs -- becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the Democrats’ reach.

Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on January 20.

The showdown on the two seats will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden enjoys control of Congress or faces stiff Republican opposition to his reform plans.

"Georgia, I am honoured by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight as he claimed victory.

"And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."

An Edison exit poll of more than 5,200 voters found half had voted for Trump in November and half for Biden.

The voters were also evenly split on whether Democrats or Republicans should control the Senate.

The survey included both early voters and voters who cast ballots on Tuesday.

Democrats must win both contests in Georgia to take control of the Senate. A double Democratic win would create a 50-50 split in the Senate and give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote after she and Biden take office on January 20. The party already has a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

If Republicans hold even one of the two seats, they would effectively wield veto power over Biden`s political and judicial appointees as well as many of his legislative initiatives in areas such as economic relief, climate change, healthcare and criminal justice.

