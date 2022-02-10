Democracy reduced in UK and Spain? This study reveals the most and the least democratic countries

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has revealed that as new variants of the deadly coronavirus continue to spread all across the globe, support for authoritarianism has seen a surge and democratic standards have fallen around the world.

Just over 45 per cent of the world's population is now living in a democracy.

The group said that its annual democracy Index "sheds light on continued challenges to democracy worldwide, under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and increasing support for authoritarian alternatives."

The annual index has registered its biggest fall since 2010 and set "another dismal record." for the worst global score.

Norway, New Zealand and Finland have topped the index and North Korea, Myanmar and Afghanistan, have come on the bottom.

Also, Tunisia, Myanmar and Afghanistan have recorded the biggest decline in the index.

Spain and Chile have been downgraded to a "flawed democracy."

As per the current scenario, just 6.4 per cent of countries now reside in a "full democracy."

The UK has also dropped in the ranking. This happened after there were controversies over party financing and some scandals.

There have also been changes in China. "China has not become more democratic as it has become richer. On the contrary, it has become less free," the EIU said.

