'Delmicron': New variant behind surge in COVID-19 cases in US, Europe?

Due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, several US states and European countries have chosen to reintroduce COVID-related restrictions.

While many sources claim that the new outbreak is caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, an expert has dismissed these claims.

According to him, the Delmicron variety is to blame for the increase in COVID cases in the United States and Europe.

What is Delmicron?

According to scientist, the Delmicron is a hybrid of the Delta and Omicron variants.

According to a report by several media organisations, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra's COVID-19 task team has said that, the Delmicron, or the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and the United States, has resulted in a tiny tsunami of cases.

Official comment:

The World Health Organization has yet to comment on the claims that a new strain is developing.

In India, neither the national task force for COVID-19 nor the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have utilised the word "Delmicron".

Meanwhile, medical expert and Maharashtra government's Covid Task Force member Shashank Joshi warned on Thursday that Omicron, the latest coronavirus type, is perhaps the fastest-spreading infectious disease known to man.

(With inputs from agencies)