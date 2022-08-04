Delaware Chancery Court rules Musk's Twitter countersuit to be made public by Friday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit will be made public by the afternoon of Friday (August 5) as per a ruling by presiding judge Chancellor Kathleen McCormick.

Accusing Musk of trying to release his 163-page countersuit on Wednesday without giving it a chance to redact, Twitter’s legal team on Monday asked for information about a host of entrepreneurs and tech investors connected to Musk in a wide-ranging subpoena.

Saying that Twitter is undermining the public's First Amendment constitutional right to know what both sides are arguing about, Musk accused it of trying to bury "the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed".

While Musk said three business days were enough to work on redactions, Twitter pointed out that court rules allowed it five business days to do so.

Citing Twitter's failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts, Musk backed off from his $44 billion offer to acquire the social media company on July 8.

Accusing him of sabotaging the merger because it no longer served his interests, and demanding he complete the merger, Twitter sued him four days later.

Arguing that Musk is contriving excuses to back out of the contract, Twitter has stuck by its estimates regarding accounts run by software "bots" rather than people.

The San Francisco-based company and Musk had agreed to pay each other a $1 billion breakup fee if either was responsible for the deal collapsing.

Setting a vote on the merger for September 13, the social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal as not only billions of dollars but also its future are at stake.

