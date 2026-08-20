Google restructured the leadership of its AI laboratory on August 5. The org chart is the smaller part of what happened.

Demis Hassabis, who cofounded DeepMind in London in 2010, becomes chair of the lab and chief scientist of Alphabet. Koray Kavukcuoglu, formerly chief technology officer and chief AI architect, takes over day-to-day leadership as senior vice president. Jeff Dean, who joined Google in 1999 and served as its chief scientist, has left after 27 years to found an AI startup.

Kavukcuoglu works in Mountain View. Hassabis works in London. The distance between those two facts is roughly 6,000 miles, and inside the company it is being read as the point of the exercise.

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What Staff See

Employees describe the reshuffle as a transfer of authority from London, where DeepMind was built, to Mountain View, where Google is headquartered.

That tension is not new. DeepMind spent years as a semi-autonomous research organisation with its own culture, its own hiring and a founder who guarded its independence. Its 2023 merger with Google Brain formally ended that separation, but the centre of gravity stayed in London for as long as the person running the lab did.

It no longer does. The chair of a laboratory sets direction; the person running operations decides what ships and who builds it. Those roles now sit on different continents, and only one of them is on the same campus as Google's product organisation.

What Preceded It

Reporting on the months before the reset describes a laboratory under strain: low morale, a talent exodus, delayed models and missed internal deadlines.

Google must now rebuild coding and pre-training expertise after a run of senior departures — capabilities that are among the hardest in the field to replace, because the people who have done frontier pre-training at scale number in the low hundreds worldwide and are all employable elsewhere tomorrow.

Dean's exit is the clearest marker. He was at Google for 27 years, built much of the infrastructure the modern company runs on, and is leaving to start something of his own rather than to retire. Departures of that shape tend to say more about where the interesting work is perceived to be than about any individual grievance.

The Job Kavukcuoglu Has

The operational brief is release cadence.

Google's model releases this year have arrived at an uneven rhythm, and the gap between announcement and general availability has been a recurring complaint from developers. Gemini 3.7 Flash, released on August 13, came three weeks after 3.6 Flash with substantial benchmark gains — evidence that the underlying research is productive when it reaches shipping.

Turning that into something predictable is a management problem rather than a research one, which is a reasonable explanation for putting an operator in the seat and moving the founder to a role with a longer horizon.

Hassabis, for his part, gains room for long-term AGI strategy and scientific work, including Isomorphic Labs, the drug discovery company he also leads. That is not a demotion in any meaningful sense. It is a narrowing.

Why London Matters Here

The geography is not sentiment. It determines where a generation of AI researchers is trained and where the resulting companies get founded.

London built a genuine frontier AI cluster around DeepMind — the alumni network, the university pipeline, the investor base that understood the field early. That cluster exists because the decisions were made there. Britain has treated DeepMind as evidence that it can host frontier AI research rather than merely consume it, and the argument depends on the lab being more than a satellite office.

A laboratory whose operational authority sits in California, whose coding work is being rebuilt around Mountain View, and whose founder has moved to a strategy role is a different proposition for that argument.

The Wider Pattern

Google is the second major laboratory this year to concentrate decision-making closer to its commercial organisation, and the reasoning is the same in both cases: the competitive pressure has moved from research to shipping.

When the constraint was capability, it made sense to give researchers distance from the product cycle. When the constraint is cadence, price and serving speed — which is what this month's releases have been about — that distance becomes cost.