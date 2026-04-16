/Deepfakes, harassment, fear: UN report highlights dark reality women journalists face online

A new report released by the United Nations Women, The Nerve, and partners has highlighted a sharp rise in increasingly sophisticated forms of online violence against women in public life, particularly journalists and media professionals. The report, Tipping Point: Online violence impacts, manifestations and redress in the AI age, reveals that digital abuse is not only widespread but often coordinated and strategic, aimed at silencing women and undermining their credibility.

According to the report’s findings, 12 per cent of women human rights defenders, activists, journalists and public communicators reported experiencing non-consensual sharing of personal images, including intimate content. Around six per cent said they had been targeted by deepfakes, while nearly one in three reported receiving unsolicited sexual advances online.

The report highlighted that about 41 per cent of respondents said they self-censor on social media to avoid abuse, while 19 per cent self-censored in their professional work. Among women journalists, the figures are higher: 45 per cent reported self-censorship online in 2025, up sharply from 2020, while nearly 22 per cent reported self-censorship in their work.

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At the same time, more women are seeking accountability. The report notes that 22 per cent of women journalists now report incidents to law enforcement, double the rate in 2020. Nearly 14 per cent are pursuing legal action against perpetrators or enablers.

The consequences of such incidents extend beyond professional life. Nearly 25 per cent of respondents reported anxiety or depression linked to online abuse, while about 13 per cent reported that they had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).