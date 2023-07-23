Death toll in Afghanistan flash floods reaches 30

The flash floods prompted by torrential rains in central Afghanistan claimed the lives of at least 30 people, a disaster ministry official released a statement as saying on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, said that at least 26 people had died in Jalrez district, which is situated 46 km (29 miles) east of Kabul, after heavy rain washed away their homes, as most of them were built of earth.

Four more people had lost their lives in Kabul due to the floods and a total of 70 were wounded in both districts, he said further adding that at least 40 people were still missing.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement saying that urgent aid was being given to the people at the main disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

Rahimi told a news conference that nearly 604 houses had been fully or partially damaged and hundreds of acres of agricultural land and orchards devastated in Jalrez since Friday.

Nationwide, "In the last four months, 214 people were killed in natural disaster-related incidents", Rahimi said.

Monsoon continues to cause destruction in parts of Pakistan

On Saturday (July 22) many deaths were reported across Pakistan as the monsoon rains continued to batter parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

As per local media reports, the officials released warnings that rising levels in the Indus River could cause floods in the adjacent areas.

Earlier this month, heavy rainfall claimed the lives of at least 17 people and wounded 49 others in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The deaths occurred as heavy rain triggered the collapse of walls and roofs, causing multiple casualties and injuries at multiple sites.

Lahore's Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Monsoon Control Room recorded the highest precipitation at the Nishtar Town director's office, measuring 65mm. This was followed by the Johar Town SDO office with 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk with 38mm.

(With inputs from agencies)

