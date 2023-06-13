Death toll from Kenyan starvation cult surpasses 300 after authorities find 19 more bodies

In a shocking development, the death toll in a probe linked to a Kenyan pastor who advised followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus Christ" has crossed 300 after 19 new bodies were found on Tuesday, said a senior official.

As per AFP reports, police believe that the dead bodies discovered in a forest close to the Indian Ocean town of Malindi are the followers of preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who has been in police custody since April 14.

He is due to face charges of "terrorism" in the case.

"The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies were exhumed," AFP quoted Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha as saying.

As per the regional official, more than 600 people are still missing.

The self-styled pastor and founder of the Good News International Church handed himself over to the police on April 14 and was denied bail.

According to chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, though starvation appears to be the main cause of death, some of the victims, including children, were strangled, beaten or suffocated. Kenya doomsday cult deaths’ site to be turned into national memorial Kenyan authorities will be converting the coastal forest where bodies of people linked to a doomsday cult were killed and buried, into a national memorial, according to Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki said the forest "where grave crimes have been committed will not remain as it was".

"The government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here," he said in a statement.

After the exhuming process is completed, a multi-faith ceremony will be held at the site “to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures to radicalise and indoctrinate their followers", added Kindiki.

The mass graves were discovered in Shakahola forest, a 325-hectare (800-acre) bushland that lies inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. Authorities had extended their investigation to a ranch in the area stretching over more than 14,980 hectares (37,000 acres).

Last week, during a court appearance, Mackenzie told reporters that he had “never seen anybody starving” when asked about accusations that his followers and their children starved themselves following his instructions. He added that the hearing was a "matter of intimidation" and time-wasting.

As per the Coast Regional Commissioner, over 600 people have been reported missing, including from villages around the forest.

